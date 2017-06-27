Twitter/@OKCThunder

The NBA crowned Russell Westbrook as its MVP on Monday evening and, while there wasn’t a ton of mystery around the selection, that didn’t mean there was any lack of drama. Westbrook put together an excellent acceptance speech and included emotional tributes to his family and consistent acknowledgement of his teammates and the Thunder franchise. From there, the basketball world sent love in his direction and fun was had by all.

Then, Taylor Swift arrived and provided her own spin on the proceedings in congratulating Westbrook on his honor.