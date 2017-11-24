Getty Image

The silliest moment in NBA Twitter history came on Christmas Day in 2014. Basically, two people got into an argument over Kobe Bryant, which led to someone deciding it would be worth driving 50 minutes in one direction to Temecula, Calif. for a fight. It led to the phrase “meet me in Temecula” becoming part of the basketball twittersphere.

Now, on Thanksgiving Day 2017, we have an even more absurd Twitter dust up. In one corner, we have Justin Rowan (@Cavsanada). In the other, we have someone with the handle @OpinionsOnDaNBA. We don’t know their name, so let’s refer to them as Mr. NBA.

The nameless poster sent out a tweet that criticized Rowan for, uh, not liking when he faces death threats for things he says online.