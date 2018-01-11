The Raptors Are Getting ‘Constant’ Calls About Trading Their Young Players Away

Associate Editor
01.11.18

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors look like a team that is going to make some noise in the Eastern Conference this season. Whether that means they can make it to the NBA Finals or not remains to be seen, but the team is sitting in second place at 28-11 and has adjusted the way it plays on the offensive side of the ball. Add in that DeMar DeRozan looks like a potential MVP candidate and it’s a good time to be a Raptors fan.

One impressive thing about Toronto is that it has a bevy of talented young players who have helped bolster its core. While DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, and Jonas Valanciunas have done much of the heavy lifting, younger guys like OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have been able to fill in the gaps and give the Raptors some depth.

Because Toronto is in a position to possibly make a move this year, team president Masai Ujiri shared an unsurprising note during an appearance on the Toronto-based radio show Prime Time Sports. Ujiri mentioned that the team is getting “constant” calls about parting with one of their younger players.

Around The Web

TAGSTORONTO RAPTORS

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 day ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP