Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors look like a team that is going to make some noise in the Eastern Conference this season. Whether that means they can make it to the NBA Finals or not remains to be seen, but the team is sitting in second place at 28-11 and has adjusted the way it plays on the offensive side of the ball. Add in that DeMar DeRozan looks like a potential MVP candidate and it’s a good time to be a Raptors fan.

One impressive thing about Toronto is that it has a bevy of talented young players who have helped bolster its core. While DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, and Jonas Valanciunas have done much of the heavy lifting, younger guys like OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have been able to fill in the gaps and give the Raptors some depth.

Because Toronto is in a position to possibly make a move this year, team president Masai Ujiri shared an unsurprising note during an appearance on the Toronto-based radio show Prime Time Sports. Ujiri mentioned that the team is getting “constant” calls about parting with one of their younger players.