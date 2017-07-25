Getty Image

A year ago, the Brooklyn Nets put in a massive offer sheet of 4 years, $75 million to sign restricted free agent Allen Crabbe away from the Trail Blazers. Portland chose to match, but Crabbe struggled a bit in 2016-17 and the Blazers entered this offseason capped out and in need of unloading some salary to get more flexibility for the future.

Crabbe wasn’t the only one to land a huge deal from Portland last summer (Evan Turner, Damian Lillard, Mo Harkless and C.J. McCollum each got big deals as well), but with an 8-seed team, they couldn’t afford to be a tax team incapable of making improvements. So, on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the Blazers would deal Crabbe to the Nets, the team that wanted him last summer, in exchange for Andrew Nicholson.