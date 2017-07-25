The Trail Blazers Will Save Nearly $60 Million By Dealing Allen Crabbe To The Nets

#Portland Trail Blazers
07.25.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

A year ago, the Brooklyn Nets put in a massive offer sheet of 4 years, $75 million to sign restricted free agent Allen Crabbe away from the Trail Blazers. Portland chose to match, but Crabbe struggled a bit in 2016-17 and the Blazers entered this offseason capped out and in need of unloading some salary to get more flexibility for the future.

Crabbe wasn’t the only one to land a huge deal from Portland last summer (Evan Turner, Damian Lillard, Mo Harkless and C.J. McCollum each got big deals as well), but with an 8-seed team, they couldn’t afford to be a tax team incapable of making improvements. So, on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the Blazers would deal Crabbe to the Nets, the team that wanted him last summer, in exchange for Andrew Nicholson.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSAllen CrabbeBROOKLYN NETSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 hour ago
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 3 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 21 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP