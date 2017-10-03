USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers have a new look this season, with the reigning Eastern Conference champs trading away All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving at his request and bringing in some new faces like Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Dwyane Wade.

LeBron James is still there, along with Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, but the lineups the Cavs trot out on the floor in 2017-18 will look awfully different than the ones they’ve used in the past. For starters (pun intended), Love will play center with the starting unit and Thompson will come off of the bench to give Cleveland a different look and better spacing with their starting five.

Thompson is embracing his bench role, saying he’s gunning for the Sixth Man of the Year award this season, and he also seems excited about the new guards he will get to play with. Until Thomas is good to go, the point guard rotation in Cleveland will be by committee, with veterans Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, and Jose Calderon sharing the load (James will undoubtedly help out with the ball-handling needs as well).