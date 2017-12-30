The NBA World Reacted To Giannis Antetokounmpo Stepping Out Of Bounds On His Game-Winner

12.29.17 2 hours ago

What shaped up to be a spectacular finish to the Thunder-Bucks game on Friday night ended on a decidedly sour note when video replays appeared to show that Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds before hammering home what will officially go down as a game-winning dunk.

With the game tied at 95-95 with just over four seconds remaining, Giannis took the inbounds pass on the right baseline, then blew by his defender and finished it off with a two-handed poster jam over Russell Westbrook.

The only problem is that a closer look at the footage seems to show him stepping out of bounds with his left foot as he makes his move to the basket.

