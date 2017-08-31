People Couldn’t Believe The Kyrie Irving Trade Was Held Up By A 2020 Second Round Pick

08.31.17

After a week-long staring contest, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics finally reached an agreement in the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, with the Cavs managing to squeeze the Celtics for a 2020 second-round pick to sweeten the pot. The two teams had reached an impasse after Thomas underwent a physical in Cleveland last week that allegedly revealed more problems with his injured hip.

Frustration had mounted on all sides, and that included both the fans and the media who had been tasked with keeping close tabs as the situation unfolded. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, and many took to Twitter to vent and/or offer their take on the biggest and strangest blockbuster trade in recent memory and how an additional future second round pick was all that changed hands after eight days of back-and-forth.

