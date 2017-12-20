LeBron James Praised Tyronn Lue’s ‘Perfect’ Decision To Leave Him On The Bench Against Milwaukee

#NBA Jumpstart #LeBron James #Dwayne Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.20.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers nearly came back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a wild game in Wisconsin on Tuesday night. But most of that comeback attempt happened with James watching from the sideline.

James saw the bench for the start of the fourth quarter and stayed there for much of the frame as a big Milwaukee Bucks lead slowly started to slip away. He played cheerleader as Dwayne Wade and Co. chipped away at a 20-point deficit, but did not check back in until the 3:38 mark of the fourth.

But James didn’t appear to be frustrated with his coaches after the game. In fact, it seems like he really liked how Lue handled his time given how the team was in the middle of mounting a comeback.

“It was the perfect way to do it,” James told cleveland.com on Tuesday night. “It was perfect.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LeBron James#Dwayne Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDwayne WadeLeBron JamesNBA JumpstartTyronn Lue

Best Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 30 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 24 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP