LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers nearly came back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a wild game in Wisconsin on Tuesday night. But most of that comeback attempt happened with James watching from the sideline.

James saw the bench for the start of the fourth quarter and stayed there for much of the frame as a big Milwaukee Bucks lead slowly started to slip away. He played cheerleader as Dwayne Wade and Co. chipped away at a 20-point deficit, but did not check back in until the 3:38 mark of the fourth.

But James didn’t appear to be frustrated with his coaches after the game. In fact, it seems like he really liked how Lue handled his time given how the team was in the middle of mounting a comeback.

“It was the perfect way to do it,” James told cleveland.com on Tuesday night. “It was perfect.”