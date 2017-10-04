Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue Knew Three Victims Of The Las Vegas Concert Shooting

#Cleveland Cavaliers
10.04.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

Tyronn Lue said 15 of his friends were at the concert where a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The Cavaliers coach spoke candidly about the incident on Wednesday, noting three of his friends were among the injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd at a music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Casino on the Vegas Strip.

Lue said his friends all made it out of the chaotic scene alive, but it’s been a troubling week for the head coach who used to live in Las Vegas and counts many residents of the city as his good friends.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLAS VEGASlas vegas mass shootingTyronn Lue

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP