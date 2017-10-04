Getty Image

Tyronn Lue said 15 of his friends were at the concert where a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The Cavaliers coach spoke candidly about the incident on Wednesday, noting three of his friends were among the injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd at a music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Casino on the Vegas Strip.

Lue said his friends all made it out of the chaotic scene alive, but it’s been a troubling week for the head coach who used to live in Las Vegas and counts many residents of the city as his good friends.