Kyrie Irving plays his second game against his former team on Wednesday night, and though his decision to force a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers is well in the past, discussion about it is far from over.
The seismic shift in the NBA landscape brought with it a lot of questions, namely why Irving would want to leave LeBron James to play elsewhere. Irving has addressed the idea that he didn’t feel wanted in Cleveland, something that LeBron says is absurd.
It’s clear that there was some tension within the Cavaliers organization, though that seems to be expected given the hyper-competitive world of basketball and the stakes that come with each season ending in the NBA Finals. But one interesting story a Jackie MacMillan piece published on Wednesday for ESPN included a situation where Irving refused to change his game to benefit others.
Since that awful villain Kyrie Irving had the audacity to not want to play with Lebald, the Greatest Human Being in the History of Civilization, he is now Uproxx Public Enemy #1 and must be treated to a diet of 2-3 negative articles a day.
Now now, let’s be fair, it’s not just Kyrie.. we’re forced to question ANYBODY that played with Lebron ever! It’s the only way to keep Lebron great.. even if we have to hot mic practice/shoot around
One fool even told me last year that Lebron was the only HOFer on the Cavs even after Kyrie dropped 40 in the finals 😂
@Art Salmons It shows Kyrie isn’t about winning. If you want to win, you want the best possible team around you. LeBron & Love are better than anything the C’s have to offer, so it wasn’t about winning for him. It’s about being the star of the team. And that’s fine if that’s what he wanted, as it’s his life. But it, along with this article using Kyrie’s own words, show he’s selfish.
@RealTalkFromARealNigga1 Kyrie still isn’t a HOFer at this point in his career. He has the talent to be one, but it’s a bit early to anoint him a HOFer already. He’s not in the top 25-30 of any major statistical category, so he has a ton of work to do. 40 points in the finals doesn’t get you into the HOF.
Kyrie was absolutely right tho.. who is your primary ball handler? Primary has to distribute.. Kyrie was gracious enough to move to the 2 and play off the ball, he can’t be your primary scorer and get everyone shots also
kyrie did not move to the 2. jr smith was at the 2. kyrie was at the 1. which means he stands at the top of the key. whoever stands at the top of the key is suppose to get people shots because he can see the whole floor. hes the main distributor. it does not matter who the primary ball handler is. tim duncan,shaq, and kevin garnett were all primary ball handlers. they never got shots for anyone else. they just needed the ball more to be able to work in the post. lebron is a primary ball handler for that same reason. he just happens to be a good passer so it makes him look like the main distributor.
Kyrie apologized for the exchange but he wasn’t wrong in the statement (his behavior is a different discussion). James runs the team as a point-forward. Unless they switched up the offense so that James was a traditional scoring small forward and Kyrie was a traditional distributing point guard (instead of a second shooting guard) there’s no point in Ty’s request.