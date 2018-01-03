Kyrie Irving Once Told Tyronn Lue Getting Other Cavs Teammates Shots Was LeBron James’ Job

#Kyrie Irving #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.03.18 2 hours ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving plays his second game against his former team on Wednesday night, and though his decision to force a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers is well in the past, discussion about it is far from over.

The seismic shift in the NBA landscape brought with it a lot of questions, namely why Irving would want to leave LeBron James to play elsewhere. Irving has addressed the idea that he didn’t feel wanted in Cleveland, something that LeBron says is absurd.

It’s clear that there was some tension within the Cavaliers organization, though that seems to be expected given the hyper-competitive world of basketball and the stakes that come with each season ending in the NBA Finals. But one interesting story a Jackie MacMillan piece published on Wednesday for ESPN included a situation where Irving refused to change his game to benefit others.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesTyronn Lue

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP