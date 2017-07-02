The Jazz May Have Improved Their Odds Of Keeping Gordon Hayward By Re-Signing One Of His Closest Friends

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.02.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward is exploring his options in free agency. While he does that, the Utah Jazz are busy making sure he’ll feel welcomed if he decides to return to his former home. Hayward took the first steps of his free agency marathon on Saturday when he visited the Miami Heat, who welcomed him to Miami with a photoshopped banner that featured him in a Heat jersey outside of their arena. The Boston Celtics are up soon as well, and they are planning a big presentation for the free agent as well.

But Utah isn’t giving up on Hayward just yet. In fact, they’re operating in a way that some might think could lure Hayward back to Salt Lake City. On Friday the team acquired Ricky Rubio, a player thought to be a perfect fit for playing with Hayward. And then there’s the move the Jazz made on Saturday, when they re-signed Joe Ingles.

