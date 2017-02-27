The Warriors Are On The Verge Of Adding Point Guard Help Of Their Own

Getty Image

After his very public demands to add more playmakers to the team, it looks like LeBron James is finally going to get his wish. Pending a buyout, Cleveland will reportedly add Andrew Bogut to the roster and are expected to sign Deron Williams on Monday as well once he’s finalized his own buyout.

Together with three-point specialist Kyle Korver, the moves put them in a much better position to challenge the loaded Warriors should they meet for a third-straight time in the Finals this spring. But even though Golden State already boasts one of the best starting lineups in NBA history, they aren’t being complacent as the deadline to sign free agents for the postseason inches closer. According to Marc Stein of ESPN.com, the Warriors are on the “strong favorite” to acquire the services of Jose Calderon.

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as the strong favorite to sign veteran guard Jose Calderon once he completes his expected buyout with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN.com ‎that Calderon has the Warriors at the top of his list provided he can negotiate his release from the Lakers by Wednesday, which is the last day this season that players can be released and retain playoff eligibility for their next team. Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced after Saturday night’s 112-95 victory over Brooklyn that guard Briante Weber would not be re-signed for the rest of the season after completing his second 10-day contract. Kerr also acknowledged that Golden State was poised to sign a veteran guard to take that roster spot.

Though Calderon is well past his prime, he’ll offer the Warriors a steady veteran presence and an insurance policy at the backup point guard position, along with reliable three-point shooting that aligns perfectly with Golden State’s offense. While Golden State has a few ball handling options off the bench in Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, Steve Kerr and co. can always use more players to kickstart Golden State’s prolific offense.