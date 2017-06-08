The Warriors Gave The Entire Country Free Taco Bell By Beating The Cavs in Game 3

06.08.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Shutterstock

With All-Stars in Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, the narrative surrounding the Golden State Warriors is that they are bad for the NBA.

Critics are even declaring the entire postseason and Finals boring because of how easily Golden State has dominated the competition.

And while there are merits to both sides of the debate regarding the Warriors ruining parity in the NBA, there should be no argument that Golden State giving the entire United States free Taco Bell because of their Game 3 comeback win is wrong.

