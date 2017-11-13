Getty Image

Confidence is important for an NBA player, especially one still trying to carve out his niche in the league. But in many cases, that confidence can cross the border into delusions of grandeur.

Front-court players have it particularly hard these days, as the pendulum swing toward spacing and outside shooting have put a premium on guys who can stretch the floor and play out on the perimeter and still patrol the paint on defense.

Kristaps Porzingis is a prime example of a guy who checks all the boxes, so he’s quickly become a touchstone and standard-bearer that other players his size aspire to. One of those players is Kings’ big man Willie Cauley-Stein.