The WNBA Is Officially Bringing Pro Basketball To Las Vegas

#NBA Jumpstart
12.08.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Las Vegas is officially getting its first professional basketball team. The San Antonio Stars are moving to Las Vegas next season, and season tickets are officially on sale for Sin City’s first pro hoops team.

While the basketball world has made Las Vegas a huge part of its sphere, with Summer League likely heading there in earnest for most of the league and All-Star Game overtures in the past, the NBA has never committed to putting a team there full time. But the WNBA sure has.

The league announced in October that the San Antonio Stars would be relocating to Las Vegas, and ESPN reporter Arash Markazi reported early Friday that season tickets for Stars games in Las Vegas were officially on sale.

