Getty Image

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Sacramento Kings. They added three young players – DeAaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles – in the draft, then went out during free agency and signed three veterans for leadership purposes – Vince Carter, Zach Randolph and George Hill.

The Kings look to surround their young talent with known veterans in order to teach the young guys how to be professionals on and off the court. George Hill, coming off a playoff run in Utah, looks to mentor the former Kentucky Wildcat Fox. Zach Randolph will look to guide the young forwards like Skal Labissiere and Harry Giles. Vince Carter probably will just show how unfair it is to be 40 years old and still that athletically gifted.

Unfortunately, part of the plans for the Sacramento Kings went up in smoke when Zach Randolph was arrested last month for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. Randolph was arrested with two others when Los Angeles Police were called to a residential neighborhood because cars were blocking the street, loud music was playing and the scent of marijuana was in the air. The charges were later reduced to resisting arrest and a smaller marijuana possession charge.