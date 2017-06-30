Netflix/Comedy Central

Comedy Now

What’s New

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix)

NBC’s Undateable may be no more, but Justin Bieber’s favorite comedian Chris D’Elia hasn’t let such upsets sour his stand-up career. His followup to 2015’s Incorrigible, the new Netflix special Man on Fire, is now available to stream on the leading platform. Aside from doing comedy shows, the former Whitney co-star will also feature in The Female Brain, the directorial debut of that series’ creator and star Whitney Cummings. The new film, which Cummings co-wrote with D’Elia’s fellow Netflixer Neal Brennan, recently premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival.