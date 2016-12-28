All The UPROXX Videos From 2016 You Need To Check Out

2016 was full of plenty of ups and downs, with more than enough downs for a few years to come. UPROXX had the chance to capture some of the ups, though, and brought them to you through our video series. From life-changing technologies emerging and innovative musicians to breakdowns of pop culture fan theories and closer looks at today’s news, our shows bring glimpses into the world that you don’t get anywhere else. And in the throes of end-of-year lists, we’ve put together a playlist of the most essential 20 UPROXX videos of 2016. So watch above, check out the individual videos and articles below, and let’s look forward to a new year with many more stories to tell.