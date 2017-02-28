Arby’s/Shutterstock

This is getting out of hand (literally). The recent fascination with gargantuan sandwiches has created monstrosities so massive we can’t even hold them with one hand. A few years ago, Wendy’s introduced the ‘baconator’, an artery – clogging beast of cheese, meat and bacon. Two years ago, Arby’s launched a sandwich aptly named ‘Meat Mountain’ on its secret menu.

This behemoth of beef is made up of every kind of meat available at the fast food chain. Here’s the ridiculous roll call: chicken tenders, roast turkey, ham, roast beef, corned beef, brisket, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon, all squished between two buns. If you think that’s an unnecessary amount of food, you better not tell that to Arby’s loyal fanbase. The chain sells between 300-400 of these bad boys to Adam Richman-wannabes every day.

You’re probably asking yourself, “Where’s the fish?” This sandwich contains a whole zoo of flavors, but what about the aquarium? Let’s not leave out our briny, ocean-dwelling friends. Good news for fish-loving fans: the sandwich is now available ‘Denali Style’ with fried Alaskan Pollock (as if it needed to get any bigger).

If this new sandwich seems insane to you, you’re not alone. When many of us were young, there were very few menu options at fast food chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Arby’s. We just had to settle for what was available. Burgers. Fries. Milkshakes.

At Arby’s, the oddball of the group, we pretty much got a regular roast beef sandwich, slathered it with that liquid gold they call ‘Horsey Sauce,’ and called it a day. Now, fast food restaurants seem to be competing to unveil the strangest, most over-the-top menu items.

In recent months, Taco Bell came out with (and announced the demise of) the Naked Chicken Chalupa, McDonald’s trotted out multiple versions of the Big Mac (including a giant one), and Burger King introduced ‘The Full Meaty” (in New Zealand).

The best part is these are all regular menu items at the fast food chains. We haven’t even delved into the bonkers secret menu items like McDonald’s ‘McGangBang’ and the ‘Monkey Style’ burger at In-N-Out.

The ‘Denali Style Meat Mountain’ is definitely a new high (or low) in the fast food world. There’s honestly no way anyone can top this caloric-bomb of a sandwich. No sandwich has ever been better suited to be introduced by Ving Rhames saying, “we have the meats.” Because they literally have all the meats. And also fish.

The best part is that you can add the fish at no additional cost (the sandwich will already set you back $10 dollars). But, act fast. This addition is only available in March. Hopefully, this beast also comes with a side of Lipitor because we’re definitely going to need it.