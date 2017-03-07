The Walled Off Hotel/Banksy

“Travel – the art of journeying a thousand miles to be fascinated by the things we’d ignore at home” – Banksy

Banksy has a new endeavor in Palestine that wanderlusters need to put high on their 2017 travel bucket lists. The Walled Off Hotel (pun, certainly intended) is about to open to the public in Bethlehem. From March 11th, you’ll be able to stay in Banksy’s hotel, famed for having ‘The Worst View in the World.’

That view? The wall that separates Israel from the Palestine.