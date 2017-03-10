Scott Madore, Unsplash

Spring is almost here, we’ve survived another winter! It’s time to celebrate by rolling the smoker or grill out of the garage, putting some flesh to flame, and cracking open a cold beer. For this week’s Craft Beer Friday were going to pair some of the world’s best barbecue styles with some of our favorite beers.

This list isn’t complete. We could go on for thousands of words — traveling down a rabbit hole of rare IPAs and regional barbecue styles. But this is a good starting place: the low and slow, pit smoking, fire grilling styles of barbecue we all know and love.