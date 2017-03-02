Craft beer is an acquire taste. The bitterness of an over-hopped IPA or the coffee and vanilla hints of a brash porter don’t lend themselves to guzzling, like shot-gun-able cans of Natty Ice or Beast. They’re for savoring, pairing with food, and, yes, drinking for breakfast. Their respective merits are matters of opinion and ranking them is an onerous task.
Still, someone had to do it, so Ranker decided to ask their user base to rank 149 craft beers currently available in the US market. Some 18,000 votes were cast (pretty much evenly split between male and female respondents) — making this far broader of a survey than any of the front-page election polls you read last year.
Seven of the top ten beers were IPAs. This tracks pretty solidly with trends in craft beer and IPA’s dominance of the market. But, still, that’s a hell-of-a-lot of IPA people.
I take malt sniffing very seriously, obviously. Enjoyed an informative #brewerytour yesterday at @FremontBrewing's new production facility. I wish it was @WashingtonBeer Open House every weekend! 📷: @wfstr #seattlebeer #seattlebrew #drinklocal #wabeer #fremontbrewing #becausebeermatters #beernerd #brewbeer #simplybeeresistible #beeringredients
In case you’re new to beer, an IPA is a pale malted beer that’s hopped during the boil. That means hops or hop pellets are added while the malt is boiling. Then more hops can be added in every day while the beer ferments, depending on how much hoppyness you want. Hence the hoppy-ness of the IPA the Double IPA, etc. Brewers measure how much hoppy-ness there is by IBUs (international bitterness unit). Pabst Blue Ribbon has an IBU of around 10 — that’s barely hoppy at all. The Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA has an IBU of 90. That’s enough bitterness to make you wince.
With that little preamble out of the way, let’s have a quick look at what 18,000 Americans thought were the ten best craft beers out there.
Ruination is a personal favorite. I’ve actually had most of the beers in this list. IPA’s for LIFE!!!
I really enjoy one Ruination. But then I prefer pairing it down a bit to something more wheaty and citrusy in the pale ale area. Then I end up drinking a Franken kellerbier, and just getting drunk.
Yep. A Ruination, followed by their Delicious IPA, then one of their Coffee Milk Stouts. Repeat as necessary.
@CookCountyAssesorsOffice exactly.
I have a bit of an obsession with stouts at the moment. I mean, I love Guinness and all that, but there are super interesting things happening with stout right now. I’ve gotten into the super smokey Baltic stouts especially.
Something for everyone. We are truly living in the Golden Age of Beer.
There’s so much now. I’ve lost track of the new breweries opening in my town.
Good list, except for the egregious omission of Pliny the Elder.
Pliny fans LOVE pliny. With a vote that big, I’d imagine it lost traction because of scarcity, right @TedNougat?
The presence of a macro like Goose Island and more commonly found brands like Sierra Nevada and Harpoon seem to suggest the survey wasn’t for hardcore beer nerds.
Yeah, Pliny was 14th I think. One aspect if that it’s not as widely available as a lot on the list.
But yeah, this is definitely a list of what average drinkers love from the craft world…not the beer geeks. Which I think is important. I’m in beer clubs and go to trade shows and you honestly get so lost in geekdom that you forget the average beer drinker doesn’t care about half the shit you’re talking about. That’s why we have an ethos in my beer club … the beers we love are the ones you can drink all night and have fun while doing so.
@Zachary Johnston this makes sense, we don’t want to get to the point where someone hands us a quality beer but it’s not absolute top notch and we turn our nose up at it. We are pretty much at peak beer right now, and with all the breweries popping up in the US, you can always find a super fresh, well made delicious local beer that you will swear is better than anyone’s top 10 list. Good times. Also I had no idea Stone had a European brewery, but it makes sense since it seems to be everywhere now.
@El Chopo de Snaka Exactly. Good beer will always prevail and everyone will always have their own love list.
Yeah, the Stone here in Berlin is pretty cool, but way too over-priced for this market to go to more than once out of novelty sadly.
I’ve had everything on this list except for Ruination
Beer goals?
It’s a pretty solid double IPA. But, again, it’s a face melter.
No Heady Topper? Invalid.
The Alchemist is a solid brewery. It’s almost worth the trip all the way up to Vermont just to visit them.
Like the comments on Pliny above, Heady probably wouldn’t make a list like this because it’s so stinkin’ hard to get unless you live in/near Stowe, VT.
Indeed. I’ve seen Alchemist beers maybe two or three times on the west coast tops, and each time it was a special delivery.
Considering Goose Island is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, I pretty sure it needs to be disqualified from the list.
Doesn’t matter who owns it, good beer is good beer. Goose Island Matilda is the finest ale ever crafted by human hands.
Good is good, and Goose Island is good.
@The Evil Twin this is the big debate now. Does the ownership of a craft brewery mean it’s not craft? Where is the line?
I don’t know. I’d be hard-pressed not to call Sam Adams, Alaska, and Sierra Nevada craft brewers. Yet their internationally distributed and nationwide. Same with Stone, they have a massive brewery in Berlin now and distrib all over Europe. Still a craft beer though.
For me the argument kinda falls on what they brew instead of the parent company. That being said, I fully appreciate and support the mom-and-pop brewshops and understand that that is the heart of pure craft brew. But at the same time I’m not going to get pissed if that mom-and-pop take on investment money from a parent company to expand their tasty brews.
It’s a debate worthy of a few pints, that’s for sure.
Anybody who voted for the Sierra Nevada stout clearly have never tried Old Rasputin, Victory at Sea, The Butcher or Serpent’s Stout
Old Rasputin is a classic choice! I haven’t tried the other two yet, but now they’re on the list.
Have you tried any Baltic Stouts? They’re full of smokey greatness.
Haven’t ever seen Baltic Stouts before. I think that’s the issue with these rankings, the ones that are nationally sold tend to get ranked higher
@ElGallo you should start hearing about Baltic Stouts soon. They’re picking up steam in Europe again for the first time since pre-WWII, so they’ll be in the American craft beer world sooner or later.
18,000 people, huh? Who were these people? Do theyhave any actual knoweldge of beer? Are they Bud drinkers who just drink the occasional craft beer because they want their friends to think they’re cool? 149 beers in the survey…Soooo, those 49,000+ beers that were brewed in the US last year were narrowed down to 149. Why THOSE beers? Who chose them? Who deciuded that ANY of those beers were worth inclusion and of being called one of the 10 “best of Class”? Lists like this are asinine, juvenile, a pretentious force-feeding of the American mania for making a freakin’ competition out of EVERYTHING. Nothing on this means ANYTHING. And if you take this and drink just from it, the ONLY result is that you will miss MOST of the great beers made in the US, this year. GUARANTEED. THERE IS NO VALIDITY TO THIS LIST.
It’s not worth over-thinking.
For you maybe. I’m in the beer trade. Shit like this direvtly impacts my job. It creates a completely false impression with people who don’t know any better. Pointing that oiut is VEY much worth my time and it’s not over thinking at all. Be happy you don’t have any need to do it.
DogFish Head is fucking sweet, loving the Goose Island stuff too. I would put Golden Road Wolf Amongst the Weeds on my personal list, and fuck off the Ballast Point.
I’m an IPA lover but as a beer nerd, I have to say they’re on the way out – Gose is the future!
Gose is definitely picking up steam. I’d also be on the lookout for Berlin Weisse. It’s great all these old recipes from Europe are coming back with heavy citrus and cilantro notes. And it sort of makes sense because it pairs amazingly with same notes in tacos for instance.
Good list! I agree with the creed of a beer is good if you can drink it all night and have a good time. I had to rethink my grading scale in Untapped because I wasn’t thinking about it that manner. “Redrinkable” is a HUGE part of that.
I need to drink more Stone. I tend to shy away for whatever reason. I did that with Troegs for a while but really enjoy their stuff now.
As for the InBev “micros” the way I see it is they are still able to produce the same quality beer they were making before, but they now have a sugar daddy feeding them more money to do the projects they want. I don’t know why you would be mad about that. More good opportunities to put out good beer.
I know what you mean about Stone. I live in a city with the brewery and still don’t really go after it at all.
Agreed about the sugar daddy aspect for microbrews.
Goose Island IPA is ahead of Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin? Also no Pliny on the list? Was this list compiled by someone who got “super into” craft beers like six months ago?