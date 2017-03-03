BrewDog

If you follow craft beer at all, you’ve heard of BrewDog. Founded in Scotland in 2007 by Martin Dickie and James Watt, the brewery has made national headlines because of its strange, boundary-pushing beer choices. In only ten years, it’s quickly become the best-selling brewery in the United Kingdom and a favorite of beer geeks from Edinburgh to Encino. After finding massive success overseas, the company has recently opened up a brewery in Columbus, Ohio. The pair have big plans for the brand in the US. Recently, they launched an IndieGoGo campaign to fund a sour beer brewery and a beer-themed hotel. Yes, you read that right. They are planning to open the world’s first craft beer hotel.

In 2009, the brewery pushed the alcohol-level envelope and unleashed its Tactical Nuclear Penguin, a 32% alcohol brew that (at the time) was the strongest beer ever made. This lead to a mini-war with German brewer Schorschbräu, who released a 40% beer to trump the guys at BrewDog. To put that in perspective, most bottles of vodka, tequila and whiskey are 40% alcohol. Alex Trebek would call that a pretty “potent potable”. The following year, duo dropped Sink the Bismark, a 41% alcohol beer. That same year, they released a 55% alcohol beer called The End of History that was packaged in stuffed, taxidermy animals including: stoats and grey squirrels.

BrewDog only made 12 bottles of this ultra-exclusive beer. At the time, it was the strongest beer in the world. It has since been bested by multiple breweries.