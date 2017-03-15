Want To Stay In A Beer Hotel?

Brett Ratner Has His Own Whiskey Now And It Sounds Pretty Damn Tasty

03.15.17 34 mins ago

Brett Ratner is a divisive figure inside and outside of Hollywood. He’s had his lows and has seemingly spent the last few years producing stellar movies while donating money to climb out of various PR ditches.

Through it all, one thing remains certain: The dude knows how to party. In LA, Ratner is famous for old-style Hollywood bashes at his infamous home, Hilhaven Lodge. The house was built in the 1920s as a Hollywood elite escape — making it basically a proto-Playboy Mansion. Now, in order to honor that historic locale, the famed producerdirector-(kinda)actor has launched his very own American whiskey called, The Hilhaven Lodge.

