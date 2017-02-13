Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Burger King Is Offering An ‘Adult’ Meal For Valentine’s Day And It Even Comes With A ‘Toy’ Inside

stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
02.13.17

You can probably chalk the blame on this one to Fifty Shades of Grey mania, but this year Burger King is doing something very special for amorous couples on Valentine’s Day. Starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m., adults over the age of 18 can purchase a “Valentine’s Adult Meal” that includes two Whoppers, two packs of french fries, two beers, and a “romantic ADULT TOY” inside. Unfortunately the promotion is only being offered at participating Burger King locations in Israel, but hey, maybe some day this most romantic of meals will make its way to the United States. Dream to live!

As far as what the “ADULT TOY” (emphasis is Burger King’s, according to AdWeek) consists of, the above teaser for the promotion displays a satin mask, feather duster, and uh, scalp massager, which are not exactly the most risque of adult toys. Having said that, it’s still more romantic than say, a bouquet of Chick-fil-A.

Burger King’s adult meals are the latest in a growing trend by fast food chains to try and capitalize off of the holiday, such as White Castle starting to accept Valentine’s Day reservations, and Waffle House offering up a special, candle-lit romantic night out to lovers.

BURGER KING
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

