Today is the “Day Without Immigrants“. Businesses all over the country have decided to close their doors in solidarity of the immigrants whose hard work makes America work. Offices, stores and even restaurants are staying closed today in an effort to show the importance of our immigrant population. Janet Murguia, the president and CEO of National Council La Raza took to Twitter to voice her support for the strike.

From doctors to dishwashers, immigrants are integral to daily life in the U.S. We stand w/ @ChefJoseAndres #ADayWithoutImmigrants. https://t.co/A3gGkCYtLX — Janet Murguía (@JMurguia_NCLR) February 15, 2017

Her Tweet was in response to famed Spanish-America chef Jose Andrés and his decision to shutter many of his restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The protests are designed to draw attention to the Trump administration’s ban on a number of Muslim countries, the proposed border wall, and the illegal-immigrant sweeps across the nation in recent days.

Here’s is the official statement from Jose Andrés ThinkFoodGroup:

In solidarity with the many immigrants on our staff who are passionate about participating in A Day Without Immigrants, ThinkFoodGroup will close most of its DC-area restaurants on Thursday, February 16 – Oyamel, the three area Jaleos and Zaytinya. China Chilcano, minibar/barmini and all locations of Beefsteak will remain open, staffed by a collective team from all of our DC-area restaurants so that we can continue to both serve our guests as well as provide for those of our staff who plan to work that day. We will resume service at all restaurants on Friday, February 17.