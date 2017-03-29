Despite a slew of bad luck in the past few years, Chipotle is taking a victory lap at the moment. The company has done away with most GMOs and antibiotics in past years, but now they are claiming to be the first chain to serve food that’s preservative free. The company’s new “clean” tortilla helps to push them over the cliff, offering a meal that’s as real as you can find in fast food. In a statement, the company revealed,
So, we’re proud to announce that our tortilla is the final item on our menu to now be made with only real ingredients. Not only does that mean a better tortilla and a better tasting burrito, but it also officially makes us the only national restaurant brand to serve food with no added flavors, colors, or preservatives.
