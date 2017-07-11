Get Ready For Chipotle’s First Queso To Hit The Market

Chipotle

Queso‘s time at Chipotle has been long overdue. Thankfully, the fast cuisine eatery has finally come to their senses and are embracing the Tex-Mex staple.

According to early chatter, not only is Chipotle’s cheesy new frontier real, but it appears to be more than up to snuff. Eater reports that the chain’s first public-facing test kitchen is offering queso, as well other items like new margaritas and buñuelos. In an internal memo to staff, CEO Steve Ells acknowledged queso’s arrival nudged on by popular demand.

“All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don’t come to Chipotle because we don’t offer it,” said Ells. “But because we refuse to use industrial additives, added colors, flavors or preservatives in our food, it’s very difficult to make queso that meets our standards.”

Chipotle’s NEXT kitchen in New York City is the current site for investigating the chain’s take on the dip for yourself. In the meantime, Chipotle’s queso is available to sample with your eyes thanks to food-focused photographers on Instagram.

After a lengthy food safety scandal, Chipotle is enjoying a bit of a turnaround. Same store-sales were announced as up in April and the things analysts praised for the sales rise (improved customer service, digital orders, food quality) are fully with the realm of maintaining and improving on as the months progress. Adding the most requested thing in Chipotle’s history isn’t likely to hurt things either.

(Via Eater, Grub Street & USA Today)