Today is the day Slurpee fans have been eagerly awaiting. To celebrate its 90th birthday, 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees all day today. That’s right, all you need to do to get a free frosty, frozen treat is stop into your local 7-Eleven. The odds are, there’s one reasonably close by.

The Irving, Texas – based convenience store chain is celebrating this 7/11 in a big way. They’re referring to the giveaway as a “Slurpee Party” and it’s the same thing it did back in 2002 when 7-Eleven celebrated its 75th birthday.

“Celebrating our birthday with a free Slurpee drink, the product that is probably most closely associated with 7‑Eleven, is a natural … and fun … way to mark the day!” Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation said in a press release. “7‑Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers. Ninety years is a big birthday, and our customers are the ones who got us here. By adding Slurpee Week, we have a whole week to say thank-you for their business throughout the year.”

The deal lasts from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (or until they run out). But, don’t think you’re going to get yourself a 64 ounce Slurpee. Since they want everyone to get one, the free ones are only the small size. But, while you’re there, you can grab a slice of breakfast pizza. Sadly, that’s not free.

But there’s more: It’s also Slurpee week and the chain’s got a pretty sweet deal. If you purchase 7 or more Slurpees between the 12th and 18th and scan them with the 7-Eleven app you’ll get 11 free Slurpees. For Slurpee aficionados, that’d be pretty difficult to pass up. You can look like a hero when you bring in Slurpees for the whole office. Or just keep them for yourself. Whatever you want to do.

Today, the chain is also unveiling its newest flavor, cotton candy. You could choose to fill your cup with that or be really cool and mix all the flavors together into one flavor explosion. That’s what we’d do if we were you.