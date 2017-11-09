This Dream Job Will Pay You To Live & Party In Cancun For 6 Months

11.09.17

On particularly dark, cold days, as the winter solstice approaches, it’s hard to justify holding a desk job. Especially when you arrive at the office before the sun rises and leave after it sets. Vitamin D stores low, winter doldrums setting in. It’s enough to make you wanna say, screw it, and book a flight somewhere warm, paycheck be damned. If that sounds like you, you could be in luck — without even having to sacrifice your paycheck.

Why? Oh, no big deal. Just a six-month gig getting paid to live in and explore Cancun. All you have to do is post photos and videos of your experience, which, let’s be honest, you’d probably do anyways if you were flossing in Mexico.

Cancun.com, a trip-planning website for the dreamy Riviera Maya, is looking for someone (or a team, if you and your S.O. or best friend are up for it) to live full-time in Cancun for six months and document the adventure on social media as the website’s Cancun Experience Officer, or CEO.

The gig pays $10,000 a month, all expenses covered. To qualify, you need to be fluent in English and over 18 by January 1, 2018. Simple enough.

This is a legit dream job, and all you have to do to be considered for the position is apply on their website by December 17, 2017. Sure, this isn’t the only travel-related dream job to crop up in the past few weeks, but really, how many opportunities like this come along in a lifetime?

Just make a one minute video, fill out the info on how you’d approach the position and what interests you about the region. Are you more of an off-the-beaten-path traveler, or do luxe spa packages sound more your style? Either way, you could be the person they’re looking for.

