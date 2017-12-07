All The Holiday Fast Food Offerings Worth Looking Out For

#Starbucks #McDonalds #Christmas
12.07.17 21 mins ago

McDonald

Christmastime is upon us once again, and so are all the tasty treats that this time of year inspires. Along with your aunts. mothers, and grandparents heading to the kitchen to prepare those baked treats, savory delights, and festive drinks, fast food restaurants across the country are modifying their menus to cater to those in the holiday spirit. There are some classic favorites and a few brand new items we’ve never seen before.

If you’re in for something to take to the holiday party or home to the kids for the last day before the break, here are some of the best:

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread Glazed Donuts (December 12 only!)

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has recently dabbled in switching up its dough recipe or glaze recipe for special releases, but on National Gingerbread House Day (December 12), the participating restaurants will switch up both for a whole day! The new donut features fried gingerbread dough spiced with cinnamon and ginger and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. This already sounds way better than the cold, hard gingerbread that has undoubtedly passed through several sticky fingers before reaching your plate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Starbucks#McDonalds#Christmas
TAGSChristmasFAST FOODHOLIDAYSKRISPY KREMEMCDONALDSpopeyessonicSTARBUCKS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP