Unsplash

Snow is always going to be a part of life in the northern United States, but “mega storms” seems to be happening with increasing regularity. Whether you’re bracing for the “Bomb Cyclone”, new to a city that gets buried by the white stuff, or have an unwelcome surprise sitting in the weather forecast for your usually balmy climes, here’s some advice from the Uproxx team on how to handle it.

Zach Johnson — Stock up on food you can cook over a fire or on a gas stove.

Unsplash

Okay, you can cook all food over a fire… in theory. But, let’s be practical here. If you open a can of beans, you can cook them easily. They literally come in a little metal pot for cooking without that pesky and melty plastic handle. So canned foods are a great resource when the power goes out. Potatoes and most tubers are also really easy to cook over a fire. Just wrap them up in foil and throw them near the heat for an hour or so. Tasty and nourishing starch awaits.

And stock up on water. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to make a Costco run and buy a million plastic bottles that’ll end up in the ocean later this month. Potable water comes straight from your tap, all you have to do is store some (try a clean cooler). If you’re super worried about the quality of your water, boil it on that aforementioned fire for ten minutes then cool it the snow … or make tea.

The point is to have plenty of water on hand and not overuse new plastic that ends up in oceans and landfills.

Dan Seitz — Shovel during the storm.

Yes, it sucks. Yes, it is miserable, wet, cold, and a host of other things that are Not Fun. But you know what sucks worse? Waking up from a food/booze coma while hibernating during a storm and discovering you’ve got all the snow to shovel.

And since long underwear is for children and for prospectors in outhouses, wear tight-fitting running gear under your clothes if you go out. It’s more breathable, it moves more easily, and you feel less goofy when you take off your giant bulky pants and parka.

Side note: If you’re an adult, buy a pair of Carhartt overalls. They are the only rational form of snow pants.