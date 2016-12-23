Shutterstock

Christmas has better songs and a better ground game when it comes to blanketing every store with red, green, and pine (finding a menorah or Hanukkah paper goods in a Wal-Mart is like trying to find Waldo), but I flat out refuse to surrender cookie supremacy to snickerdoodles and bland sugar cookies.

I was raised (and fattened up) in a mixed-religion household. I know what’s up when it comes to Christmas cookies, but they don’t come close to the delight that comes from a properly made linzer tart or a pile of coconut macaroons. And these aren’t even the best of the bunch when it comes to the cookies that you should indulge in if you’re gathering to celebrate Hanukkah or just want to chow down on some cookies that are actually good. (You heard it, come at me!)

The point here isn’t to say which is the best (even though it’s raspberry hamantaschen), though, it’s to guide you on how, exactly, you can fulfill your cookie needs.

The Lineup

Some of these cookies are more general favorites (the black and white) and others are typically tied to other holidays (hamantaschen and Purim and even linzer tarts with Christmas), but all can lay claim to being a small part of Jewish culinary culture, so it made sense to include them. Truth be told, there are a ton of options when it comes to Hanukkah cookies, but for the purposes of this article, we’re sticking to five that are widely available and wildly popular.



Macaroons: Not to be confused with the very colorful disc-shaped almond-flour French macarons, the basic coconut macaroon is virtually impossible to screw up.

Linzer Tart: Doused in confectioner’s sugar (it must look like party night at Pablo Escobar’s when these are getting made), the linzer tart joins a smear of raspberry preserves between two circular cookie discs. There’s also a cutout that allows for even more jam to bubble out and seduce you.

Hamantaschen: Triangle-shaped with preserves (raspberry, apricot) or other filling (chocolate, poppy seeds) and a slight hint of orange in the dough. These are probably the most obscure of the bunch.

Black And White Cookie: Immortalized by Seinfeld as the ultimate path toward equality before Jerry’s stomach was torn asunder, the black and white is a cakey deli/bakery/diner standard that mixes a lemon-cookie base with an equal portion of vanilla and chocolate icing. It must never be modified from its intended round shape!

Rugelach: The classic style is a flaky crescent-shaped cookie that is typically cinnamon or chocolate filled. The common variation (which I prefer) is raspberry filled with nuts and comes off as more strudel-y.

Now that you know the players, here’s how you play the game (I’m sorry).