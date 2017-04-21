Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As we reported back on Wednesday, the $700 Juicero juicer — later discounted to $400 — did not get rave reviews once it was released. A Bloomberg report shows that you apparently don’t need the machine to press juice out of their proprietary Juicero bags, squeezing it out just as easily as once could using the expensive juicer. It’s not a good look for the company that amassed “$120 million in venture capital funding” according to Gizmodo and claims their machine revolutionizes the intake of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The company didn’t release a comment during the initial reporting, but CEO Jeff Dunn has now posted a blog post that only addresses the reports and tries to defend the product, it also offers those who purchased the machine an extended chance to get their money back. First, he has to explain why this machine is far better than just squeezing the juice out with your hands: