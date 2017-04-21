5 Debunked Diets To Avoid

Juicero’s CEO Is Offering To Extend Refunds To Folks Upset Over Reviews Of Their $400 Juicer

04.21.17 1 hour ago

As we reported back on Wednesday, the $700 Juicero juicer — later discounted to $400 — did not get rave reviews once it was released. A Bloomberg report shows that you apparently don’t need the machine to press juice out of their proprietary Juicero bags, squeezing it out just as easily as once could using the expensive juicer. It’s not a good look for the company that amassed “$120 million in venture capital funding” according to Gizmodo and claims their machine revolutionizes the intake of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The company didn’t release a comment during the initial reporting, but CEO Jeff Dunn has now posted a blog post that only addresses the reports and tries to defend the product, it also offers those who purchased the machine an extended chance to get their money back. First, he has to explain why this machine is far better than just squeezing the juice out with your hands:

1. The first closed loop food safety system that allows us to remotely disable Produce Packs if there is, for example, a spinach recall. In these scenarios, we’re able to protect our consumers in real-time.

2. Consistent pressing of our Produce Packs calibrated by flavor to deliver the best combination of taste and nutrition every time.

3. Connected data so we can manage a very tight supply chain, because our product is live, raw produce, and has a limited lifespan of about 8 days.

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 13 hours ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 3 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
