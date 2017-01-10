You Can Buy Flights Today From LAX To Sweden For $69!

Shutterstock

It seems like airline prices are getting higher and higher and the seats and accommodations are getting worse and worse. Sometimes it feels like the dream of traveling to exotic locales is just that: a dream. But, every now and then, airlines provide a brief glimpse of a world where we can globe trot and visit all of the places we’ve always wanted to go. Today is one of those magical days.

If you’ve ever wanted to visit Stockholm or Copenhagen, now is the time. In this age of escalating airline prices, today is the day to book your dream vacation to Sweden or Denmark. Yes, if your goal is to wander the streets and meet a mate who resembles Alexander Skarsgard, now is the time — thanks to this deal from WOWair.

If you live in or near Los Angeles or San Francisco, you can grab a ticket to travel to Stockholm, Sweden or Copenhagen, Denmark today. This is only a one way ticket so if you do end up finding love, you can just send for all of your things. If, for some reason, you actually want to come home, you can get a roundtrip ticket for only $154. The best part is: even if you don’t care to spend any time in either of these cities, both are just a quick flight from London, Dublin, Paris or any other northern European destination.

The availability for these hot seats is January until March and when you book your ticket from one of those California cities, your only stopover is in Reykjavik, Iceland. If it’s long enough (WOW encourages long layovers), you can even take a trip to the Blue Lagoon and get a little rejuvenation before your final flight. After that, you won’t even care where you are flying to.