Mark Cuban Reveals His Biggest Regret From ‘Shark Tank’ And It Sounds Delicious

06.21.17 55 mins ago

The collected entrepreneurs that make up the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank rarely second guess themselves, and almost always have a good reason for turning down a bright-eyed business owner looking for a cash injection. But sometimes, the panel of multi-millionaires and billionaires make the wrong decision. Considering how the majority of them have anecdotes about failing plenty of times before finally becoming a success, they have no qualms about admitting when they’re wrong. In fact, the Sharks are wrong more often than one would expect.

There are a plethora of success stories for businesses that were shut down by the Sharks, but there’s one in particular that still irks Mark Cuban — a frozen shrimp burger.

