The collected entrepreneurs that make up the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank rarely second guess themselves, and almost always have a good reason for turning down a bright-eyed business owner looking for a cash injection. But sometimes, the panel of multi-millionaires and billionaires make the wrong decision. Considering how the majority of them have anecdotes about failing plenty of times before finally becoming a success, they have no qualms about admitting when they’re wrong. In fact, the Sharks are wrong more often than one would expect.

There are a plethora of success stories for businesses that were shut down by the Sharks, but there’s one in particular that still irks Mark Cuban — a frozen shrimp burger.