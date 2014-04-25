Tywin Lannister Goes On ‘Shark Tank’ With An Interesting Proposal

This is the Shark Tank, where hopeful entrepreneurs get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pitch the sharks in hopes of getting an investment to start, grow, or save their businesses. The entrepreneurs must convince a shark to invest the full amount they’re asking for, or they’ll walk away with nothing. If the sharks hear a great idea, they’re ready to invest using their own money. And they’re willing to fight each other for a piece of the action.
[cut to hilarious montage introducing each shark, most of which feature them defiantly crossing their arms across their chests and/or deep in thought looking out windows of high-rises or private planes]
First into the tank is an entrepreneur with an interesting proposal about an in-demand product…
Tywin Lannister: My name is Tywin Lannister. I am seeking assistance in my quest to acquire more Valyrian steel — the finest, rarest steel in all of the Seven Kingdoms. I am offering 2% of my kingdom in exchange for a $50 million investment.
Barbara Corcoran: $50 million for 2% seems awfully high. Am I to believe your kingdom has a valuation of $2.5 billion? Because, as one of the most visible and influential real estate developers in America, which I am, and you can ask anyone if you don’t believe me, including the hundreds of attendees at last week’s Realtors Association of America conference, at which I delivered the keynote speech for the third year in a row, I’m having a hard time believing any property is worth $2.5 billion in this market.
Tywin Lannister: [glares silently]
Barbara Corcoran: Tell me about this steel. Valyrian? Was that it?
Tywin Lannister: Vaylrian steel is lighter and stronger than regular steel. It was made in Valyria using dragonfire until the Freehold fell, and now the secrets of its creation are lost. Blades forged from it are the sharpest in the world, and they retain their edge forever.
Robert Herjavec: I think it would help if I could see one of these Valyrian blades. Do you have one with you?
Tywin Lannister: Certainly. This is Widow’s Wail, one of two smaller blades that were made after I had House Stark’s sword, Ice, melted down at King’s Landing. It belonged to my grandson.
Robert Herjavec: Belonged? What happened? Did he lose it when he got grounded?
[all of the sharks laugh]
Tywin Lannister: He was poisoned at his wedding. He was a poor king.
Robert Herjavec: O… oh. Listen, it sounds like you’ve got a great business plan, and I’m sure you’ll be hugely successful with it, but I think this is all just too intense for me. I’m out.
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: [ignoring the obvious awkwardness in the room] Now, here’s the thing. I own businesses all over the world, one of which actually deals directly with Valyrian steel, and here’s what I know: the market’s there, but not the supply. How many Valyrian steel swords are there in the world? Eight? Ten?
Tywin Lannister: No one knows for certa-…
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: And even if we get all of them, then what? We ship one large order around the holidays and we’re sold out forever?
Tywin Lannister: I would use them to arm my most trusted warriors to defend King’s Landing from rebels and usurper-…
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: Exactly what I thought. This isn’t a growth industry. I’m here to MAKE MO-NEY, not get involved in a generations long struggle for powe…
Mark Cuban: BUT THAT’S THE WHOLE POINT!
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: What is?
Mark Cuban: By investing now and acquiring the steel, you’re giving yourself the opportunity to PRINT money down the line in other areas!
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: Okay, Tywin, listen. I own businesses. I know what I’m talking about. What do you do?
Tywin Lannister: I am Lord of Casterly Rock.
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: All right, I’m going to make you an offer, against my better judgment. I’ll give you the $50 million for 2% of your company, BUT I also want a written agreement that you will try to sell at least half of the blades we acquire to the highest bidder, regardless of House or allegiance, and that I get 20% of the gross from each sale. I need assurances that I’ll recoup my investment.
Tywin Lannister: A Lannister always pays his debts.
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: Offer expires in 3… 2… 1…
Tywin Lannister: You are a vile, disgusting boar masquerading as a man. I decline your offer.
Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: Your loss. It was a good deal. I’m out.
Mark Cuban: [rolls eyes]
Lori Greiner: See, now here’s where I find this interesting. Let’s say I give you the money, and your warriors are able to use the blades to expand the kingdom and take over other territories around the world. When the looting is over … how would you feel about selling the pillaged goods on QVC? I have the connections. I can make that happen.
Tywin Lannister: If you must.
Lori Greiner: Well in that case, here’s my offer: $50 million for 4% of your kingdom… but I’m gonna need another shark to go in with me on this. Barbara?
Barbara Corcoran: [has gotten up from chair and is now trying to sell the cameraman a nice little two-bedroom home in the San Fernando Valley]
Mark Cuban: You know, I’m not sure the investment is gonna be worth it in the short term, but I’m all about the long game here. I’ll go in with Lori for $50 million at 4%… AND I’ll throw in an extra $100 million for a seat at the Small Council.
Tywin Lannister: Seats at the Small Council are not for sale.
Mark Cuban: $200 million. Final offer.
Tywin Lannister: Deal.
[Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner jump up to shake hands with Tywin and celebrate their new business venture]
Tywin Lannister: As for the rest of you…
[Tywin, Mark, and Lori exit the room together. As they leave, “The Rains of Castamere” begins playing and dozens of armed guards rush into the room and surround the three judges who turned down his offer]
Guard: The Lannisters send their regards.
If he could throw in Cersei as part of that deal, I’d pay double that.
Before or after she had the three inbred kids?
After. It’s good to know she is up for ANYTHING.
Danger you go ahead and do all the drugs you need bro. ALL. THE. DRUGS.
I’ve never seen Shark Tank & I found this hilarious. The peruvian flake’s on me, Danger.
So this is a fan fiction site now?
DERP!
It’s a Danger Guerrero can write whatever he wants if it’s funny site.
Whatever you guys at Uproxx are paying Danger, double it.
triple*
Shark Tank? Is that an American version of Dragon’s Den?
Yes.
Mark wants tech and ideas and hustlers
Lori wants goods she can toss on QVC
O’Leary will rarely give anyone what they want he will find a way to bleed that business also his idea is to send everything to China to be made.
Barbara will undercut other Sharks if they show interest but rarely goes out on a limb
Robert is Marks bitch. If Robert gives you an offer and you polity ask to hear what Mark has to say he will jump out, but he is far more willing to team up with other Sharks.
Not shown is Mr. FUBU Daymond. He likes things he can scale up his specialty being clothes or providing infrastructure to deals. Also he likes to make a joke about how he can get a few guys from the hood to do whatever you do for pennies on the $.
Funny he didn’t recognize Kevin O’Leary as ruler of the Twins, head of the House Frey and Lord of the Crossing. Tywin might be slipping.
Don’t bring back Matt!
This perfectly nailed the personalities of all the Sharks. Well done.
Kevin would have given the $50MM but doesn’t like the valuation so he would ask for $1.00 for every acre in the Kingdom every year and once he is paid back his $50MM he would retain $0.25 an acre in perpetuity.
Then Mark would tell Lori 4% was too low it would have to be 10% + a seat at the table because he doesn’t think Tywinn knows how much work needs to really be done.
@Duchess This is 100% correct. I just kept it simpler than that because (a) I wanted non-Shark Tank fans to kinda get it, and (b) I am bad at business words.
Kevin wouldn’t have come close to this deal. “There’s nothing proprietary about Valyrian steel! If you don’t have the copyright, anybody can swoop in and just copy your product after obtaining the raw materials. I’m out.”
@Danger Guerrero Im no MBA, but I geek out over Business words/books/shows. Now if only I could come up with that one great idea!
@WBA yes, I was looking for “proprietary” in his rant about the steel. That would have been perfect.
That’s it, everything I do from this point on today is meaningless [closes laptop] [flips the bird to coworkers] [fires up ciggy] [speeds home]
[stops at 7eleven] [punches out cop] [throws slurp machine in trunk] [lights gas pumps on fire][peels out of parking lot]
Well done.
Tywin really lost out on equity here… Lori cut his valuation in half, and he took it like a Fat Tarly. He should have had someone with him to help with the negotiations. If he did resent him so much, Tyrion would have been perfect, or perhaps Littlefinger.
well he messed up because he didn’t already bring up the massive debt owed to the Iron Banks. this smells of a deal on TV but contingencies would make it fall apart afterwards.
Link to gif of Marlon Brando clapping or something.
BTW Danger this is outstanding. Shark Tank is a guilty pleasure of mine… and started watching the Profit on CNBC also. These shows are fascinating because you realize how many dumb people there are in this country who have their own company and its struggling because they do the dumbest things.
This was good…but one time Danger misspelled the name of the villain in True Detective and I will never forgive such sloppy behavior.
/Bring back Matt!
How convenient of you to not spell out said villain’s name in this very post!
/blows smoke off of finger guns
Only thing you missed was Damon John declining to make an offer for the most ridiculous reason ever to mask the fact that he’s a cheap bastard.
“Yeah, you have a good product, but words that begin with the letter “V” have always made me nervous. I’m out.”
His go to “I don’t see where I can add value”
Did anyone else read Tywin’s stuff aloud in a poor Charles Dance imitation?
did anyone not do that?!
I can now say I’ve read and enjoyed a Shark Tank/Game of Thrones crossover fanfic.
No pun involving the phrase “Stark Tank”? Disappointing.
This reminded me of the good ol’ KSK days. Well done sir.
I basically make about…$6,000k-$8,000k a month online.. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. go to this site home tab for more detail ..
ＷＷＷ．BAY92．ＣＯＭ
Tell me that somewhere there was a review for this show that simply read “Shit Tank”.