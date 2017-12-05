Uproxx

Whether you are killing a six-pack of discount beer every night or you prefer ending each day at a local watering hole quaffing craft on tap, you have brand preferences. Beer drinkers are cultishly loyal to those brews they deem worthy. They hold people who share their opinions in high esteem and disdain those who would dare to drink anything else. So, there is sure to be some grumbling and balking at the results of the most searched for breweries in each state.

The Business Broker Network laid the groundwork for making people question their state by using Google Trends to map the breweries locals are looking up. Then, they compiled a map detailing the most searched breweries. That doesn’t necessarily mean these beer brands are winning popularity contests, right?

It just means that people are curious about them and looking for information online.

