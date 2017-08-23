Where To Score Cheap Flights On National Cheap Flight Day

Shutterstock

August 23rd is officially National Cheap Flight Day. The day covers cheap flights for American travelers looking to fly domestic or around the world. Why today you ask? Fair question. This is the day most domestic carriers officially call the end of the summer travel season #RIPSummer2017. Between now and Thanksgiving, travel will be in low season as kids go back to school and adults go back to work. So the airlines start to discount fares in order to sell tickets. Sometimes dramatically.

Okay, some hard and fast rules still apply: You’re going to need to shop around. Amazing deals aren’t going to fall directly into your lap. Forbes notes that a lot of the cheap fares that are featured today are actually just the beginning of sales that’ll carry on into September and throughout the season. So, pace yourself.

All of that being said, here are the best places to snag yourself a cheap ticket this coming autumn and winter. There’s nothing like watching the leaves turn in Prague with a nice beer in your hand after all. Or, maybe, you can squeeze in one last Summer 2017 trip before those leaves start to turn.

CheapOAir

CheapOAir.com has crunched the numbers for us. Starting today flights to Los Angeles will be discounted by up to 27 percent. Next on the list is Chicago with discounts of up to 15 percent.

If you’re looking to go further afield, CheapOAir cites discounts to Europe and Asia as well. Flights to Madrid and Barcelona are going to be 37 and 33 percent cheaper today, respectively. Flights to Manila and Bangkok should be discounted by 32 and 30 percent. That’s some serious discounting we can get behind. One-third off your flight could mean a little better hotel experience, a meal in a dope restaurant or two, or even an extra side trip while you’re in-country.

CheapOAir.com