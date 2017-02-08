Netflix

Documentary is meant to take you somewhere you’ve never been. It’s a medium of film that shines a light into dark corners, back alleys, and beyond closed doors. At its best, it illuminates a corner of the world that we most likely will never, ever experience. So it’s suiting in a way that Netflix’s serial documentary Chef’s Table chose nearly unattainable food experiences to build each episode around.

Netflix just dropped their season three trailer (season four if you’re counting the French series) and it looks like some fantastic venues are in the spotlight again, but this time with a little twist. Some of these places are very accessible to all of us. There’s a walk up in Manhattan, a famed osteria on Melrose, and a buddhist temple tucked away high in the South Korean mountains where a nun slings some serious food. The season is still replete with haute cuisines — from Moscow’s enfant terrible Chef Mukhin swigging from a vodka bottle to the austere Berliner wunderkind Chef Raue, but it feels different this time. Maybe the shift is found in the ease of a humble bowl of ramen or the serenity of a temple.