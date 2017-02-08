In The Kitchen With Vaca Master Chef Amar Santana | OFFLINE

A Visual Tour Of The Dazzling Restaurants Featured In The ‘Chef’s Table’ Season 3 Trailer

#Documentaries
02.08.17 33 mins ago

Netflix

Documentary is meant to take you somewhere you’ve never been. It’s a medium of film that shines a light into dark corners, back alleys, and beyond closed doors. At its best, it illuminates a corner of the world that we most likely will never, ever experience. So it’s suiting in a way that Netflix’s serial documentary Chef’s Table chose nearly unattainable food experiences to build each episode around.

Netflix just dropped their season three trailer (season four if you’re counting the French series) and it looks like some fantastic venues are in the spotlight again, but this time with a little twist. Some of these places are very accessible to all of us. There’s a walk up in Manhattan, a famed osteria on Melrose, and a buddhist temple tucked away high in the South Korean mountains where a nun slings some serious food. The season is still replete with haute cuisines — from Moscow’s enfant terrible Chef Mukhin swigging from a vodka bottle to the austere Berliner wunderkind Chef Raue, but it feels different this time. Maybe the shift is found in the ease of a humble bowl of ramen or the serenity of a temple.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TOPICS#Documentaries
TAGSchef's tableDocumentariesFOODNETFLIXvisual tours

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP