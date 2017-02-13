Netflix Knows You’re Cheating On Your Partner

Netflix/AMC

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, so here’s some fun news to burst your bubble about true love beating all odds: almost 50% of Netflix users are cheating on their partners. Don’t worry, it’s not as bad as it sounds (okay, kinda). It turns out that people are cheating on their loved ones by watching Netflix without them. We get it. Sometimes it’s just really hard to stop binge-watching episodes of Narcos even though your significant other is stuck in traffic.

According to a recent study, 46% of Netflix users don’t want wait for their partner to watch their favorite show. That’s pretty crazy considering the rabid fan base of hits like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things. This might not yet be reaching epidemic levels, but the numbers are truly troubling. “Why wait when you can watch on your phone, computer, tablet or TV?” some people are wondering. And they don’t care who they hurt!

The first time Netflix studied cheating (again, the act of watching a TV show before your partner, not actual cheating, which would be a weird thing for a streaming service to look at) was in 2013. “Four years later, cheating has increased three times and has become a common behavior around the world,” Netflix said in a press release.

This latest survey was conducted in late December of last year. It’s based on 30,267 responses from participants of different genders and ages from countries all over the globe. And that isn’t the end of the cheating: 60% of Netflix users say that that would continue to cheat if they were assured they could get away with it. “And once you cheat, you can’t stop: 81% of cheaters are repeat offenders and 44% have cheated 3+ times,” Netflix added.