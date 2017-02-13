Is 'Candle Cove' The Next 'Stranger Things'?

Netflix Knows You’re Cheating On Your Partner

#TV
02.13.17 2 hours ago

Netflix/AMC

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, so here’s some fun news to burst your bubble about true love beating all odds: almost 50% of Netflix users are cheating on their partners. Don’t worry, it’s not as bad as it sounds (okay, kinda). It turns out that people are cheating on their loved ones by watching Netflix without them. We get it. Sometimes it’s just really hard to stop binge-watching episodes of Narcos even though your significant other is stuck in traffic.

According to a recent study, 46% of Netflix users don’t want wait for their partner to watch their favorite show. That’s pretty crazy considering the rabid fan base of hits like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things. This might not yet be reaching epidemic levels, but the numbers are truly troubling. “Why wait when you can watch on your phone, computer, tablet or TV?” some people are wondering. And they don’t care who they hurt!

The first time Netflix studied cheating (again, the act of watching a TV show before your partner, not actual cheating, which would be a weird thing for a streaming service to look at) was in 2013. “Four years later, cheating has increased three times and has become a common behavior around the world,” Netflix said in a press release.

This latest survey was conducted in late December of last year. It’s based on 30,267 responses from participants of different genders and ages from countries all over the globe. And that isn’t the end of the cheating: 60% of Netflix users say that that would continue to cheat if they were assured they could get away with it. “And once you cheat, you can’t stop: 81% of cheaters are repeat offenders and 44% have cheated 3+ times,” Netflix added.

TOPICS#TV
TAGScheatinglifeNETFLIXStrangerThingsTVValentinesDay

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP