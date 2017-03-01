Mandalay

About three-fourths of the way into Showgirls — both the best and the worst film of all time — Jessie Spano and Special Agent Dale Cooper have sex in a swimming pool. The scene is breathtaking: The water is the most inviting shade of blue, the pool is lit by neon palm trees, and a fountain spouts torrents of water on the two lovers as they flail around sensually, alternately gasping with passion and trying not to drown.

Then, there’s the infamous pool scene from Wild Things, which features Neve Campbell and Denise Richards throwing both caution and their careers to the wind as they frolic in and around a pool locked in a passionate embrace. And if you’re anything like me, at least one of these scenes has probably inspired you to at least think of trying to get it on in a pool at some point in your life. Perhaps it’s even on your bucket list, right after a visit to the top of the Eiffel Tower and a photo of yourself holding up the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

But is pool sex really worth it? According to Dr. Ruth, the foremost expert on everything right and wrong about sex, not so much. The venerable grand dame of everything sex (now in her 88th glorious year) (God bless!) took to Twitter today to answer the question, which she claims she’s asked quite often. (I’d like to imagine there are people running her down in Whole Foods and hotel lobbies, skipping formalities, and just clutching at her designer suit jacket, begging her to tell them whether chlorine getting into your hoo-haws and what-its is chill or actually quite dangerous.)