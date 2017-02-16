A Running List Of All The Restaurants Closed For ‘Day Without An Immigrant’ Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Feb 16, immigrants in D.C. and throughout the nation will protest Donald Trump’s immigration policies with a coordinated strike. Fueled by a word-of-mouth campaign, immigrants will take off work, abstain from school, and refrain from shopping. Instead, they’ll march through D.C. to remind the new regime that immigrants aren’t just important, they’re crucial for the continued health of this nation.

Yesterday, The Washingtonian reported that some eateries would be limiting their hours or closing up shop completely to show solidarity with anyone leaving work to protest. Several restaurant owners made it clear that if customers were upset, they would have to understand that this is what happens when the immigrant population is threatened by the government. D.C. (and the rest of the country) can’t run without immigrants and the protest hopes to show that. While some restaurant operators say that they’ll be unaffected, others have decided to stand with their employees in solidarity.

Many D.C. restaurants announced an intent to close in advance, including BusBoys and Poets (a site that recently grabbed headlines when a Trump supporter tipped his African-American waitress hundreds of dollars in a show of unity) and all of famed chef/not Trump adversary Jose Andres’ DC-based restaurants — Zaytinya, Oyamel in D.C. and all locations of Jaleo, including those in Maryland and Virginia.

“Immigrants feed America,” Andres tweeted.

