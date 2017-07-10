A Look At Sour Beers, Everyone’s Favorite Summer Beer Trend

Things are getting really sour in the craft beer world, with more and more breweries are cranking out goses, Berliner weisses, and all kinds of wild yeast-driven ales. This is a departure from the bitterness-focused dawn of the American craft beer era, and the bitterness-obsessed years that followed — full of double and triple IPAs, hopped to high hell. But though beer geeks have proven themselves particularly wary of change, the popularity of sour beers this summer is worth celebrating; if for nothing else than to clear the palate after years of hoppy-ness.
“’Sour beer’ is a term used to describe a number of beer styles that, due to a high level of acidity in the finished brew, strike the palate as being tart or sour,” says Bill Covaleski, founder and brewmaster at Victory Brewing. “The Brewers Association’s Great American Beer Festival recognizes ‘American-style sour ale’ as a style in which lactic, acetic and other organic acids are prominent.”
Those relatively loose criteria make sour beer a very broad designation — like “ale” or “lager” — with the common sub-categories being sour blonde or golden sour, dark sour, and red sour. Classic styles include lambic, Berliner weisse, gose and Flanders red ale. They’re characterized by an acidic flavor profile, with a low pH, usually between 3.0 (very sour) to 3.6 (mildly tart).
Now these are gross. Basically to create a sour beer you have to not sanitize a part of the setup or introduce a specific bacteria into the wort. Basically you infect your beer, I’ve done this by forgetting to sanitize a hop bag. it sucks and I have no clue why these are a thing now. Basically you’re creating bad beer.
Sigh….That’s not even remotely the same thing. You got careless with your process and introduced microbes that were unintentionally added of which you pending lab analysis will never know the variety. What you’re actually doing in a kettle sour is dosing a specific known strain of Lactobacillus same stuff as yogurt and inoculating the beer by keeping your wort at about 100-120 for a few days until you like the sourness level and perceive no off flavors. Then you boil to kill all of the microbes, chill then inoculate with Sacc and have a normal fermentation. It’s a very old and wildly accepted way to brew beer that has come more into fashion as of late since they’re usually crisp and refreshing if made well. It isn’t “bad beer” it’s exactly what the brewer is intending. The issue here is “I don’t like the style” not equal to “Bad Beer”