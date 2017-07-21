The Best Specialty Burgers On Earth, Power Ranked.

Uproxx

Once upon a time, on a flight from Los Angeles to Oklahoma, a man behind me described the concept of a “Make Your Own Burger” restaurant to his seat partner. “First, you pick a bun!” he said in loud bellow, meant for the nearly deaf or perhaps to scare away any bears that might be on the airplane. I did not see him, but I imagine he was also lifting his arms up to look big and imposing. Airplane bears are easily frightened if you look large and are loud.

“You can pick a regular bun,” he continued, shouting. “Or a sesame bun. They’ve got those pretzel buns, honey wheat. Or a Hawaiian bun. Or…” he said as if he were about to reveal the location of the Holy Grail, “you could do no bun at all! Make it a salad.”

While I appreciated the man’s enthusiasm as he described (topping by topping) every goddamn choice one could possibly find at a “Make Your Own Burger” establishment, it was 5:30am. I had been up since 3am. And I thought I was going to get to nap, but instead, I spent the entire flight, awake, listening to a man describe the wonder of being able to create the king of burgers.

That man will never know how his descriptive ways caused me to visualize the perfect burger, WHAT A STORYTELLER. I was able to see every ingredient of my burger, taste it practically, as I pictured loading his corpse into a trunk (having just slowly and delightedly murdered him), then licking my fingers to get the last bit of my wonderful burger, and pushing his body, weighted down with very heavy rocks, into Lake Hefner! For those of you who have never been to Oklahoma City, Lake Hefner is Oklahoma City’s man-made lake by the highway that people in Oklahoma City constantly will tell you is “nature” and a “place to hike” when you admit to missing mountains and ocean and trees. This is a very dubious claim.

Luckily for the man in 27A, Lake Hefner is not a large enough lake that I felt confident his body would stay sunk, and also, the airline had confiscated my barrel full of acid in the security line. Which sure, they found the 50 pound barrel of acid that I was laboriously dragging behind me. But they totally let me slip RIGHT through with a nearly full bottle of conditioner! What if I had been a terrorist??? Do we really want people to have soft hair? So as much as I longed to murder the man who had never heard of creating your own burger before that trip, it would have to wait for another day. And I will say, to his credit, he’s not wrong about how great Make Your Own Burger places are. They. Are. Delicious.

There’s something to be said about keeping burgers simple. But I am a real sucker for a complex, loaded burger just bursting with toppings and flavors. Specialty burgers are incredible. So for this list I went with the most common (I think) specialty combo burgers that you see pop up over and over again at restaurants. And while every burger is slightly different depending on the place, I put what ingredients I think HAVE to be there. The rest is gravy. Sometimes literally of course, and that’s a good call.

We went with only ten burgers, but there are so many more we could have chosen. Tell us all of them in the comments! But I’ll include just a few of the runner ups here. These are also amazing burgers and they just NARROWLY missed the official list:

The World Traveler Burger: A beef patty made from free range cows, grazing in a remote spot in the Andes that is only reached by hiking 1000 miles by foot, riding in a one person boat across an alligator filled swamp with a very old donkey, and getting carried through an ice cave by a 90 year old, local man who can see the future. The patty is then placed on a bun made from ground pictures of bikini clad women’s backs, standing in infinity pools with their arms outstretched to take in the view. And the whole thing is topped off with a sauce made from that 500 year old Scotch you tasted in the Highlands because you became such good friends with the locals. You just really love experiencing the culture, you know?

The Living In Your Parent’s Basement Burger: A Chicken Patty cooked in a light marinade of human breast milk, topped with thinly cut strips of the Dave Matthew’s Band Poster you kept proudly in your room until you graduated college, and finished with the crumbled dollar bills you thought you’d save until Dad had that talk about “pitching in to the household if you’re going to live here.”

Optional topping include: unused condoms, and a deep broiled sense of disappointment.

The Trump Family Burger: This is a super popular burger, seriously it’s selling like crazy, more people buy this burger than any other burger. Everyone just refuses to report it as such, like the totally fake New York Times, because so many illegal immigrants are buying other burgers for rapists and dead people, and they don’t count. But it’s crazy the amount of people that love this burger. It’s terrific. It’s made of rare, endangered tiger meat, and it may be covered in Russian dressing but who knows… it could be Chinese dressing. Those people make a lot of dressings too, so who knows. Sure, it might be Russian Dressing, but I straight up asked, “Is this Russian dressing?” And the cook said, “No.” So I asked him again, in a totally different way. “Russian dressing is this?” I asked and again, he said, “No.” So I don’t know. The point is that anyone would have eaten the burger anyway. Especially if they were curious and they ate it really quickly. Really it was nothing. Plus, it comes on a really sexy bun, very slim, very fit. It looks great. It’s in such great shape, beautiful. I’ll move at it like a bitch. Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to make a burger like this but he totally failed. He was fired. Nobody liked his burger, okay? There’s only one way to make this burger, and it’s a big, big, big deal. A good deal. Nobody makes a burger that’s a better deal. Everyone else’s burger is garbage.

Those are all amazing burgers! We’re very sorry they can’t be on this list. But unfortunately, they were disqualified from the ranking for not being real. Thems the breaks, kids!

So now, I present SPECIALTY BURGERS, POWER RANKED.

Our rating system today will be “Samuel L. Jackson enjoying a tasty Big Kahuna Burger.” Although his enjoyment of the burger probably isn’t going to stop him from murdering you so….sorry.