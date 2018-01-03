Taco Bell

For far too long, we Taco Bell enthusiasts have had to counterbalance our love of the Bell with our love of French fries and, I’ll be honest, many a time my allegiance was tested by the lack of delicious, crunchy taters. Well, today is a banner day, because fries are finally coming to every Taco Bell in the land, beginning Jan. 25. And not just fries: NACHO fries.

Taco Bell previously announced in December that they would be rolling out a much-desired California burrito, and you can’t have fries in the building without offering up those fries (nearly) a la carte. On Wednesday, Taco Bell made the announcement: nacho fries are coming, and the base model is only a dollar.

Yes, I said “base model.” Because as always at Taco Bell, there are options. From the press release:

From the menu brand who brought you the Naked Chicken Chalupa and Crunchwrap Supreme, comes Nacho Fries, set to make their debut in restaurants nationwide for just $1. The most-anticipated menu item release of the year will be available crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese, beginning January 25. The fries will also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with beloved Taco Bell add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, Nacho Cheese and sour cream. Bonus features will include a $5 box with fries, a Doritos® Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Medium Drink.

French fries at Taco Bell? With nacho cheese? Yes, perhaps 2018 will be mighty fine, indeed.