Target’s New Swimwear Catalog Skips On All Photoshopping

03.21.17 1 min ago

NBC

Let’s get real, shall we? Over-saturated Instagrams, with a flurry of filters, and photoshopped faces are a thing of the past and quickly replacing them is well… reality (we hope). So, if you’re one of the world’s largest retailers, why not get in on the trend? Target has debuted their new spring 2017 swim campaign and it features actual women, with a range of body types, and ZERO photoshopping!

Hooray, Target!

The truth is, the company has a bit of a reputation for confronting controversial issues head on. For example, almost exactly a year ago Target announced an “inclusive” policy in response to the Transgender bathroom debate. They also rid themselves of gendered toy aisles and treat customers to porn on the PA system, albeit accidentally.

