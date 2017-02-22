Why Thailand Still Lives Up To The Hype For Young Budget Travelers

02.22.17 2 hours ago
Colleen Dunn

Colleen Dunn

If Southeast Asia is on your bucket list, Thailand is (still, after all these years) your perfect place to start. The tourism-boosted nation is a friend to all foreigners but particularly the young. Low prices and laid-back hospitality make it a natural destination of easygoing backpackers and a prime spot to hit in your 20s.

The tropical beaches, ornate temples, elephants, and full moon parties will never go out of style, but we’ve got five more reasons you should put this country on your itinerary ASAP.

Dame Traveler @gumuspusula | Krabi, Thailand #dametraveler

A post shared by Travel Blog #dametraveler (@dametraveler) on

It’s Budget Friendly

Harvey Entrille

Harvey Entrille

Thailand is cheap. Like, eat on $4 a day cheap. Only unlike your budget-conscious Europe backpacking trip, you won’t be living off kabobs while gazing through the windows of Michelin star restaurants like Oliver Twist. If you’ve seen Anthony Bourdain and Andy Ricker do Chiang Mai you already know that you’ll eat your best meals in a plastic chair on a street corner. Also, Thailand is one of the best countries in Asia to live that hostel life.

Also, the flights can be incredibly cheap with a little planning. Right now the US dollar is strong. Book it!

TAGSadventureaffordable travelbudget travelthailandTRAVEL

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP