If Southeast Asia is on your bucket list, Thailand is (still, after all these years) your perfect place to start. The tourism-boosted nation is a friend to all foreigners but particularly the young. Low prices and laid-back hospitality make it a natural destination of easygoing backpackers and a prime spot to hit in your 20s.

The tropical beaches, ornate temples, elephants, and full moon parties will never go out of style, but we’ve got five more reasons you should put this country on your itinerary ASAP.

It’s Budget Friendly

Thailand is cheap. Like, eat on $4 a day cheap. Only unlike your budget-conscious Europe backpacking trip, you won’t be living off kabobs while gazing through the windows of Michelin star restaurants like Oliver Twist. If you’ve seen Anthony Bourdain and Andy Ricker do Chiang Mai you already know that you’ll eat your best meals in a plastic chair on a street corner. Also, Thailand is one of the best countries in Asia to live that hostel life.

Also, the flights can be incredibly cheap with a little planning. Right now the US dollar is strong. Book it!