November 11th is the day we remember the sacrifices and celebrate the service of our veterans. It’s a day to honor both veterans and active-duty military members and their families. The day falls on November 11th because World War I ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. In honor of this, the day was referred to as Armistice Day until 1954 when it was renamed Veteran’s Day.

To celebrate this day, restaurants all across the US are offering free food and discounts to veterans, active-duty military members, and their families on Friday November 10th as well as Saturday November 11th. You can find them all below.

Friday 11/10

Chicken Salad Chick

Get a free Chick Special and drink is you can show proof that that you’re a veteran or an active-duty military member.

Denny’s

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free build your own Grand Slam at participating Denny’s restaurants.

Fazoli’s

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Fazoli’s is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel free spaghetti with meat (or marinara) sauce.

IHOP

Veterans and active duty members can get free red, white, and blue pancakes today.

