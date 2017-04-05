Look, we’ve gotten a lot of spoilers for Alien: Covenant at this point, so it’s nice that Ridley Scott has decided to take a break and go back to talk about the very first Alien film a bit. The only problem is that it doesn’t bode well for Scott’s characters and the decisions he wants to make for them. I’m not liking anybody’s chances in the new films after this chat from Entertainment Weekly — featuring a sweet piece of fan art by Robert Sammellin for the magazine.
According to Scott, the original Alien apparently had a far more bleak ending than what we got in the final product. Not only did Ripley fail to kill the xenomorph, but her options for future sequels were also quickly revoked:
“I thought that the alien should come in, and Ripley harpoons it and it makes no difference, so it slams through her mask and rips her head off.” Next, Scott says, he’d have cut to the tentacles of the alien pressing buttons on the dashboard. “It would mimic Captain Dallas [Skerritt] saying, ‘I’m signing off.’”
“Just look at what happened with Life two weeks ago and you’ll see why an ending like this is a bad idea. ”
Yeah we’re all totally clear on this and saw the movie and know exactly what you’re talking about no explanation or context needed, well done, awesome.
Why is this story making the rounds again? I’m pretty sure that the alternative ending is pretty common knowledge amongst sci-fi and movie fans, this news isn’t anything new.