Look, we’ve gotten a lot of spoilers for Alien: Covenant at this point, so it’s nice that Ridley Scott has decided to take a break and go back to talk about the very first Alien film a bit. The only problem is that it doesn’t bode well for Scott’s characters and the decisions he wants to make for them. I’m not liking anybody’s chances in the new films after this chat from Entertainment Weekly — featuring a sweet piece of fan art by Robert Sammellin for the magazine.

According to Scott, the original Alien apparently had a far more bleak ending than what we got in the final product. Not only did Ripley fail to kill the xenomorph, but her options for future sequels were also quickly revoked:

“I thought that the alien should come in, and Ripley harpoons it and it makes no difference, so it slams through her mask and rips her head off.” Next, Scott says, he’d have cut to the tentacles of the alien pressing buttons on the dashboard. “It would mimic Captain Dallas [Skerritt] saying, ‘I’m signing off.’”